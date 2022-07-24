New She-Hulk Trailer Dropped With a Surprise Daredevil Cameo

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con panel was today, and we got some major announcements from it. While few actual trailers were released, one of them was an official trailer for the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, giving us new glimpses of the show, along with a surprise cameo at the end.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will follow Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, as she has to navigate being a single woman, a lawyer at a new firm, oh yeah, and of course, the fact that she is now a green giant.

The biggest news coming out of the trailer is that, in the final moments, we get a glimpse at Daredevil, who has his own show, Daredevil: Born Again, coming in 2024. While we don’t get a complete look at Daredevil in the trailer, it is undoubtedly him as he is not only donning the red suit, but it also has some yellow in it as well, something right out of the comics.

Something else right out of the comics that the trailer showcases is that She-Hulk will be breaking the fourth wall. This is not only something straight out of her source material, but it also looks to fit as the series is being described as a 30-minute comedy.

Along with this new trailer, we also received this snazzy new poster of Jennifer sitting on a bench with an ad for her law firm.

Meet the new face of superhuman law!



She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus.

Other than the big cameo shown, more notable characters included are Hulk, Abomination, and Wong. Like the teaser, this trailer showcases how Hulk will be helping his cousin navigate between being Jennifer Walters and her She-Hulk form.

We also get a better look at Abomination in the trailer, with Jennifer now being assigned his case as this new superhero law division is putting Jennifer as basically their mascot. Jennifer is sure to have some choice words for the villain as he attempted to murder her cousin. Lastly, the teaser also showcases some Wong, as the series will likely be explaining his cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as he is seen brawling Abomination at Xialing’s fight club, the Golden Daggers Club.

It is also worth noting that the mixed reaction to She-Hulk’s VFX when the teaser was released seems to have been taken to heart by the She-Hulk team as there have been significant improvements to the show’s VFX that have been released online.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs on Disney+ on Aug 17. Be sure to check out Twinfinite for more coverage on all things MCU, some of which can be found below.

