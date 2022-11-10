What Does Imperius Rex Mean in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

If you’ve seen the new Black Panther movie, you’re probably wondering about some of Namor’s stranger quirks. Toward the end of a fight scene, Namor utters an interesting phrase that might leave some confused. This is what Imperius Rex means in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Imperius Rex Meaning

Imperius Rex is Latin and roughly translates to “Emperor King.” It’s something that Namor has used as a battle cry in the comics for many, many years. While that is the literal meaning, it’s much more than that.

In the case of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor utters it in the face of defeat against Shuri, but not as surrender. In this case, Imperius Rex serves as more of a defiant sneer, letting the new Black Panther know he won’t back down even as he has no hopes of winning. This is just about the most conflict-hungry version of Namor ever seen, so the moment he chose to use his classic catchphrase/battle cry is very important to the character.

Considering that Namor, of course, survives Black Panther: Wakanda Forever means that we likely won’t see the end of the character being responsible for conflict wherever he shows up next.

That is everything you need to know about what Imperius Rex means in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If you’re heading out to see the movie this weekend, be sure to also check out our review.

Related Posts