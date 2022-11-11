Are Ayo and Aneka a Couple in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios via Rotten Tomatoes

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the latest installment in the MCU, does a lot of world-building and developing for the African nation of Wakanda, with one such development being a relationship between two members of the powerful Dora Milaje, Ayo and Aneka. However, the movie doesn’t dive as deep into the relationship as one might’ve hoped or thought; so are Ayo and Aneka an actual couple in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Well, Twinfinite has the answer right here with the following guide.

Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Are Ayo and Aneka Together in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Long story short, yes, they very much are, a fact that is made clear in a very brief scene at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is something that has been taken from the comics. The build-up for their relationship began in one of the film’s earliest scenes, in which Queen Ramonda has laid a trap for potential thieves of Vibranium, a mission that Okoye and the aforementioned Ayo and Aneka are a part of. It is during this scene that we first get a hint towards them being in a relationship due to a certain glance that Ayo gives Aneka.

Unfortunately for LGBTQ+ fans, though, the relationship is hardly even referenced after this brief interaction until one of the film’s final scenes in which the two of them are seen in the same Wakandan house, with Aneka giving a kiss to Ayo’s forehead.

This is as far as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever went with the LGBTQ+ storyline, which means that sadly fans of the couple will have to wait for future MCU installments; perhaps one of the Disney+ Wakanda series that are supposedly currently in development, in order to see how this couple’s relationship develops.

That is everything you need to know regarding whether or not Ayo and Aneka are in a relationship in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Twinfinite is the host to a plethora of coverage on the Black Panther sequel, some of which can be found down below.

