Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Spoink is a Psychic-Type Pokemon that has been part of the franchise since Generation 3 and is among the selected ‘Mons who have returned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. If you’re a fan of the springy little pig and you’re looking to add one to your team or perhaps need it to complete your Pokedex, we have all the info you’ll need for your hunt. Follow along below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Spoink in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Find Spoink in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Luckily for people who are hunting down a Spoink, there is only one area they can be located within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This means you can narrow your search to this habitat and stick it out until you finally cross paths with the little guy. The area in which you’ll need to search is South Province (Area Three), as indicated on the map below.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company Via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Spoink in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more helpful gameplay guides, information, and lists on the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a large range of topics that will help you overcome any obstacles in the Paldea Region, such as where to find and catch Houndour, how to get Trade Codes, and where to use bottle caps.

Related Posts