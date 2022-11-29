Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Houndour is a Dark-Fire Dual-Type Pokemon that was included in the selection of previous Gen Pokemon to return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. As a fan-favorite Pokemon since its debut in Generation 2, many players are seeking out a Houndour to add to their Scarlet & Violet team, or to complete their Pokedex. If you’re one of these players, then we’ve got everything you need to know for your Houndour search, so follow along below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Houndour in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find Houndour in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Houndour is available in a couple of locations in the Paldea Region. Luckily, both of these areas are reachable near the start of your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet journey, so if you’re looking to get one onto your team quickly, you’re in luck. To narrow your search, the specific areas Houndour can be found are South Province (Area Four) and the cave on Poco Path.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Houndour is also more active within these habitats at night, so if you’re looking to boost your chances of finding one quickly, searching during Paldea’s nighttimes will help. It’s also recommended to check near open areas, cliffs, and the entrances of caves for Houndour, as these are some of the places it seems to like to wander around the most.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Houndour in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more useful tips, tricks, information, and gameplay guides check out the rest of our coverage here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content that can help solve your troubles and answer your burning questions, such as how to check friendship levels, what the secret menu item is, and where to find Slither Wing.

