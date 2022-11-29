Where to Find Slither Wing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Slither Wing is a Bug/Fighting type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Slither Wing’s ability is known as Protosynthesis, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Slither Wing has no evolutions. If you’re wondering how to obtain Slither Wing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

How to Catch Slither Wing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Slither Wing can only be caught in Pokemon Violet in Research Stations 1 & 3. Apart from this, you can also find this critter on the cliffs above Research Station 1 in Area Zero. This region can only be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

If you’re planning to battle with Slither Wing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to the flying, fire, psychic and fairy-type Pokemon. Slither Wing resists grass, fighting, ground, bug and dark-type Pokemon.

Pokemon Violet players will not be able to catch Slither Wing as it’s a version exclusive. As such, if you want to add it to your collection, you’ll need to trade with a Pokemon Scarlet player that has one spare they’re willing to trade.

Slither Wing Stats and Abilities

Slither Wing’s ability is called Protosynthesis, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat in harsh sunlight, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Here are the base stats of Slither Wing:

HP : 85

: 85 Attack : 135

: 135 Defense : 79

: 79 Special Attack : 85

: 85 Special Defense : 105

: 105 Speed : 81

: 81 Total Combat Points: 570

That’s everything you need to know about catching Slither Wing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

