What Does Cripps Say When You Bring Him Pelts & Animals in Red Dead Online? Answered

You’ll meet all manner of characters during your time in Red Dead Online, like old man J.B. Cripps. J.B. Cripps is a jolly fellow, for sure, and definitely up there as one of the most important characters you’ll interact with, given he’s the one you want to talk to when leaving behind animal materials. If you were wondering what Cripps says when you bring him pelts and animals in Red Dead Online, you’ll get your answer here.

What Cripps Says in Red Dead Online When You Give Him Pelts

Whenever you drop off pelts or animals to Cripps in Red Dead Online, you might hear him say “Supplies are look’n good.”

This particular line of dialogue is what J.B. Cripps typically says if he has plenty of stock to keep himself busy (and making a profit). If you hear him alluding to having enough supplies and whatnot, you can probably give the hunting a rest for now.

Cripps will also comment on the quality of the materials you bring him, such as “Well this is a particularly fine specimen, I must say,” whenever the materials are of a higher quality.

If you live the life of a trader, you’ll be hearing J.B. make all manner of comments, not to mention the various tales that may or may not be true like stealing an elephant or his life in the military.

Well, there you have it: what Cripps says when you bring him pelts and animals in Red Dead Online. For more guides and inquiries, check out the latest Thanksgiving celebration event in Red Dead Online or where the game lands among Take Two’s financial results.

Featured Image Source: Rockstar Games

