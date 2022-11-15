Why were things going in reverse in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, explained.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

***Major Spoilers for Black Panther Wakanda Forever Below***

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was finally released on Friday, Nov. 11. The movie is a love letter to Chadwick Boseman and also the biggest role Letitia Wright has ever had in the MCU, as Shuri is the de facto lead character in this sequel. She’s the one full of rage and grief, and in the end, she’s the one who decides to not kill Namor (Tenoch Huerta). If you’re wondering why were things going in reverse in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s the answer.

Why Did Shuri See Things in Reverse in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

While not confirmed, it seems easy enough to speculate that things going in reverse in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was likely a stylistic choice by the director Ryan Coogler to show that Shuri was thinking about everything that had happened before and how things would’ve been different if the war between Wakanda and Talokan had never started.

Thinking about everything that had happened before helped Shuri leave her revenge plot behind and act for the first time as the real Queen of Wakanda, putting the necessities of her people over her hunger for vengeance. That’s why she didn’t kill Namor, as she knew that revenge would only bring more deaths to both Wakanda and Talokan.

