Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Free on Steam for Limited Time; Free DLC Coming Next Week

Image via Fatshark

Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Fatshark’s cooperative multiplayer game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, is now free for a limited time on Steam.

The free giveaway is celebrating seven years of the franchise with the first game, Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, releasing in 2015 and its sequel in 2018. Vermintide 2 is “free to keep” for all Steam users starting today, which means that players have to claim the game from its store page to keep the title in their libraries forever and have until Monday, Nov. 7 to do so.

The game is also receiving a free content update on Nov. 8 called A Trail of Treachery, a new mission taking place in snowy mountains with a “village plagued by strange and unusual happenings.” It is the first of a two-part adventure, and the second part will be coming sometime in 2023.

Fatshark’s next game in the cooperative series, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, is scheduled to launch for PC and Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 30. Those who pre-order the title will be able to access the beta from Nov. 17 to Nov. 29, and anyone who has previously played Vermintide or Vermintide 2 will receive the free Devoted Rejects cosmetic DLC for Darktide.

