Were Valentina and Ross Married Before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a unique movie, and one that has many plates spinning and gets to all of them with precision and talent. It says goodbye to Chadwick Boseman beautifully, it advances the Wakandan and Talokan story, and it also lays the ground for future MCU projects with the appearance of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as the new CIA Director. The movie also reveals something about her past. If you’re wondering where Valentina and Ross married before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s the answer:

Were Valentina and Everette Ross a Couple? Answered

Yes, Valentina and Ross were married sometime before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie doesn’t go into details about this revealing piece of information from both characters’ past, but it probably happened before we met Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) in Captain America: Civil War.

It also makes sense that they were divorced as the two could not be more different: Ross is a government agent with boy scout energy, while Valentina, from what we’ve seen so far in the MCU, is conniving and has ulterior motives for everything she does.

After the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, their trajectories might clash again in the future, as it looks like the Thunderbolts, led by Valentina, are going to try to steal all the vibranium from Wakanda, who just rescued Ross from going to jail, and is probably living and working in the African country.

Now that you know where Valentina and Ross married before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, you can look for more guides and features for the film in Twinfinite. We have all the answers: from 6 big MCU questions we have after the movie, to How old is Namor, and the mid-credits scene, explained.

