Knight is the sword-and-shield-wielding Titan fought in Sonic Frontiers. This guide will tell you the best way to handle his encounter.

While the encounter with the third Titan is similar to Sonic’s bouts with Giganto and Wyvern, there are a few wrenches thrown into the formula that players should keep in mind. Here’s everything you need to know regarding how to defeat Knight in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers Knight Boss Fight Explained

Platforming Phase

After launching Sonic down to the crater Knight was hiding in, the Titan will most likely slide around the arena for its first attack. As it does so, spikes will be sent out in a wavelike pattern, requiring Sonic to avoid them or parry when appropriate.

What you’re really waiting for is Knight’s overhand slam attack, which also involves it extending the length of its arms with rails. Once he slams its hand down the ground, more spikes will run across the length of the entire stage.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

Whether you jump over these spikes or parry them is up to you, but the latter option is more conducive to success, given the fact that it slows down time. Once you’ve dealt with the spikes with either method, jump onto the rails behind his hand and grind up them.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

This will throw Sonic up to the climbable surface of the Titan. There’s nothing to worry about as far as obstacles and the like are concerned here, so continue your climb up to the top of Knight and grab the chaos emerald to begin the real fight.

Phase One (100% HP)

After you’ve attained Super Sonic, Knight will pull out a sword and shield—its primary weapons for this fight. It may begin by sliding around the arena again; you can get a few potshots in as it nears Sonic, but parrying away the full sword strikes is what you’re waiting to do at this point.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

After a successful parry, Knight will raise up its shield to protect its face. Though it won’t deal any damage to Knight’s proper HP bar, pummeling this shield with as much force as possible will lead to a cutscene depicting Sonic being launched away and the shield turning into something of a saw blade.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

What follows is one of the more jarring experiences of Sonic Frontiers’ Titan battles. Once Sonic’s on top of the shield, you need to ride it flying saucer style back right back into Knight. This is easier said than done, though, as a nigh constant barrage of missiles will collide with the shield and launch you back and forth.

There’s sadly no way to reliably prevent the missiles from colliding with you or nullify the knockback effect. All you can do is continue to guide the shield back towards Knight and adjust the direction of your input after each collision.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

When your target finds its mark, the Titan will take a heavy amount of damage and be open for full combos. If you’ve read Twinfinite’s Giganto and Wyvern fight guides, you’ll know the importance of executing the powerful attacks you’ve earned from the skill tree at moments like this. It’s just as important to do as many as possible here against Knight.

Be sure to keep the heavy-duty hits rolling, ideally with Phantom Rush activated, and the above strategy will see you through to the next phase. As noted in our top five skills guide, your recently acquired Cross Slash ability is hands down the best tool the game gives you for reaching Phantom Rush.

Phase Two (50% HP)

Knight’s moveset in the second phase is mostly similar to the first, but there’s a brand new environmental hazard for you to worry about. The shield will be constantly flying back and forth throughout the arena, as denoted by the bright red line showing its upcoming trajectory.

Rather than using the line to avoid the obstacle, however, you’ll want to directly line Sonic up with it and wait for it to head your way. Once you’ve found a suitable position, hold down the parry and wait for the shield to run into you.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

Once the parry is successful, a green line will appear and extend outwards from the shield as Knight continues to shimmy around. Like the red line, this also represents the shield’s future trajectory, and it’s up to you to line it up to cut off the Titan’s movement.

You have a considerable window of time to angle it, so don’t feel as though you have to push the on-screen button to launch it until you’re good and ready to do so. If you were successful, Knight will once again be open for you to deal as much damage as possible.

Image Source: Sega via Twinfinite

At around the 5% HP mark, another cutscene will play, showing Knight raising up his sword. When this happens, the player will be prompted to execute a red ring quick time event by pressing the on-screen prompt when the white line overlaps with the circle.

Immediately following is another QTE that will ask you to mash the same button to conclude the fight. After the cutscenes, Sonic will leave Chaos Island behind and head to the next open zone. Well done!

Now that you know how to beat Knight in Sonic Frontiers, you can enjoy our other coverage of the title. If you’d like to know just how much of the game you have left, you should head on over to our guide listing how many zones and level there are in total. If you haven’t returned to any previously visited islands yet, our guide explaining fast travel will point you in the right direction.

