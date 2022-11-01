Return to Monkey Island Sets Sail for PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Next Week

After debuting on the Nintendo Switch in September, Guybrush Threepwood, Mighty Pirate, and his band of lovable idiots are finally heading to current-gen systems, as it was revealed that the title will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next week. To be exact, fans can expect this puzzler to arrive next Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

It’s also important to note that Return to Moneky Island will also be available on Game Pass. If you’ve never played the series before, or are looking for a bit of a refresher, you can check out the trailer for Return to Monkey Island and an official description right down below.

It’s been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. His true love, Elaine Marley, has turned her focus away from governing and Guybrush himself is adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. Hip, young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power, Melee Island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for ‘marketing-related crimes’. Banter with old friends and new faces on familiar islands now under dangerous new leadership. Then, take to the high seas and explore the new and unknown as you work your way out of tough predicaments. Clever puzzles, bizarre situations, and devastating ripostes are all that stand between Guybrush and glory.

