Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All New Gen 9 Pokemon List

With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Generation 9 has arrived in the Pokemon Franchise. Making their debut in the Paldea Region, this new Gen has 104 new specimens scattered across the map for you to catch, train, battle, and trade. We’re aware that learning every new Pokemon after their arrival takes time. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of every new Gen 9 Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet and listed them by Pokedex number below.

All 104 Generation 9 Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet:

#1 – Sprigatito

#2 – Floragato

#3 – Meowscarda

#4 – Fuecoco

#5 – Crocalor

#6 – Skeledirge

#7 – Quaxly

#8 – Quaxwell

#9 – Quaquaval

#10 – Lechonk

#11 – Oinkologne

#12 – Tarountula

#13 – Spidops

#14 – Nymble

#15 – Lokix

#22 – Pawmi

#23 – Pawmo

#24- Pawmot

#54 – Clodsire

#71 – Tandemaus

#72 – Maushold

#76 – Fidough

#77 – Dachsbun

#84 – Smoliv

#85 – Dolliv

#86 – Arboliva

#113 – Squawkabilly

#129 – Nacli

#130 – Naclstack

#131 – Garganacl

#160 – Annihilape

#165 – Charcadet

#166 – Armarouge

#167 – Ceruledge

#170 – Tadbuln

#171 – Bellibot

#177 – Wattrel

#178 – Kilowattrel

#189 – Dundunsparce

#193 – Farigiraf

#196 – Maschiff

#197 – Mabosstiff

#202 – Shroodle

#203 – Grafaiai

#242 – Bramblin

#243 – Brambleghast

#244 – Toedscool

#245 – Toedscruel

#249 – Klawf

#250 – Capsakid

#251 – Scovillain

#254 – Rellor

#255 – Rabsca

#263 – Flittle

#264 – Espartha

#279 – Tinkatink

#280 – Tinkatuff

#281 – Tinkaton

#288 – Wiglett

#289 – Wugtrio

#290 – Bombirdier

#291 – Finizen

#292 – Palafin

#293 – Varoom

#294 – Revavroom

#295 – Cyclizer

#296 – Orthworm

#308 – Glimmet

#309 – Glimmora

#311 – Greavard

#312 – Houndstone

#346 – Flamigo

#361 – Cetoddle

#362 – Cetitan

#369 – Kingambit

#373 – Veluza

#374 – Dondozo

#375 – Tatsugiri

#376 – Great Tusk

#377 – Scream Tail

#378 – Brute Bonnet

#379 – Flutter Mane

#380 – Slither Wing

#381 – Sandy Shocks

#382 – Iron Treds

#383 – Iron Bundle

#384 – Iron Hands

#385 – Iron Jugulis

#386 – Iron Moth

#387 – Iron Thorns

#388 – Frigibax

#389 – Arctibax

#390 – Baxcalibur

#391 – Gimmighoul

#392 – Gholdengo

#393 – Wo-Chien

#394 – Chien-Pao

#395 – Ting-Lu

#396 – Chi-Yu

#397 – Roaring Moon

#398 – Iron Valiant

#399 – Koraidon

#400 – Miraidon

All New Paldean Pokemon Forms:

#53 – Paldean Wooper

#223 – Paldea Tauros

That’s a complete list of every new Generation 9 Pokemon available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful gameplay guides, tips, and information on the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of useful topics that can help you on your journey through the Paldea Region, such as how to unlock six star Raids, where to find and catch Dondozo, and how to catch Gengar.

