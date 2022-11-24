How To Catch Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

If you’re wondering how to obtain Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here.

Gengar is a Ghost/Poison-type Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. Gengar’s ability is known as Cursed Body, which disables the opponent’s move that damages the user. However, Gengar can’t be caught out in the Paldea region. So, if you’re wondering how to obtain Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. Without any further delay, then, let’s dive deep into the details.

How to Obtain Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

One of the easiest ways to obtain Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by trading your Haunter for Gengar, which evolves from Gastly at level 25. Gastly is commonly found in the following areas of the game:

Asado Desert

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Three)

East Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area One)

Once you have Gastly, gain enough EXP by engaging in battles to evolve Gastly into Haunter quickly. Then finally, trade Haunter to get Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Another way to obtain Gengar is by heading over to Levincia City’s center. There, you will find an NPC with an orange bubble above her head who wants to trade her Haunter for your Pincurchin. Surprisingly, this is the only Haunter in the game that automatically evolves into a Gengar after the trade.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

If you’re planning to battle with Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to ground, psychic, ghost, and dark-type Pokemon. Besides this, Gengar resists grass, fairy, poison, and bug and is immune to normal and fighting-type Pokemon.

Gengar Stats and Abilities in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Gengar’s ability is called Cursed Body, which has a 30% chance to disable the opponent’s move that damages the user. Here are the base stats of Gengar:

HP : 60

: 60 Attack : 65

: 65 Defense : 60

: 60 Special Attack : 130

: 130 Special Defense : 75

: 75 Speed : 110

: 110 Total Combat Points: 500

That's everything you need to know about catching Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

