How to Catch Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Miraidon is a legendary Electric/Dragon-type Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Miraidon’s ability is known as Hadron Engine, which turns the ground into Electric terrain when the Pokemon enters the battle. Apart from this, the futuristic engine within the Pokemon also boosts its Sp. Atk stat on Electric terrain. If you’re wondering how to obtain Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Miraidon can be found in the Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero) after completing the game. To be more specific, you’ll have to head to the bottommost part of Area Zero and follow the road till the end to encounter Miraidon. This region can only be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

Another thing to note is that Miraidon is exclusive to Pokemon Violet, so Scarlet players won’t be able to get it outside of trading.

Besides this, Miraidon is added to the party as a mount once you reach the Poco Path Lighthouse at the start of the game. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Miraidon has no evolutions.

If you’re planning to battle with Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to ice, ground, dragon, and fairy-type Pokemon. Besides this, Miraidon resists fire, water, grass, flying, and steel-type Pokemon.

Miraidon Stats and Abilities

Miraidon’s ability is called Hadron Engine, which turns the ground into Electric terrain when the Pokemon enters the battle. The futuristic engine within the Pokemon also boosts its Sp. Atk stat on Electric terrain. Here are the base stats of Miraidon:

HP : 100

: 100 Attack : 85

: 85 Defense : 100

: 100 Special Attack : 135

: 135 Special Defense : 115

: 115 Speed : 135

: 135 Total Combat Points: 670

That’s everything you need to know about catching Miraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

