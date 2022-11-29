Pokemon GO Tour 2023 Will Feature In-Person & Global Gameplay

After the reveal yesterday of Pokemon GO Season 9: Mythical Wishes, Niantic released a massive amount of information for the upcoming GO Tour 2023 event. Like the past two years, this event will feature a global component. However, this is the first year there will also be an in-person event similar to the GO Fest events held annually during the Summer.

The first in-person GO Tour will take place in Las Vegas one week before the global version of the Hoenn-themed event. Players who live in the area or would like to travel there will be able to join in on the fun from 10 AM to 6 PM on Feb. 18 and 19. The global version of Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn will take place at the same time of day as the in-person event on Feb. 25 and 26.

Typically, the ticket for the live event will cost $30, but players who purchase it before Dec. 31 will receive an early bird discount of $5. It’s worth noting that each ticket only entitles players to access a single day of the event. Anyone who wants to enjoy the bonuses and features on both days must purchase the extra day add-on for $25. Unlike the regular ticket, no add-ons are discounted for purchasing them early. As of right now, the cost of the global event ticket has not been released.

Besides the extra day add-on, players can also pick up Raid Lover and Egg Egg-thusiast add-ons for $15 each.

Raid Lover gives players up to 18 free raid passes by spinning gym photo discs, a 5000 XP bonus for completing raids, six extra Candy for catching Pokemon in five-star raids, and three extra Candy XL for catching Pokemon in five-star raids.

The Egg-thusiast add-on gives players a 1/4 hatch distance bonus, triple hatch XP, triple hatch Candy, triple hatch Stardust, and an increased chance of getting 10km eggs from Gyms and PokeStops. The 1/4 hatch distance bonus does not stack with other similar bonuses.

As for the actual event features and bonuses in Las Vegas, there will be a Special Research story where players team up with Team GO Rocket for the first time and shiny Pokemon from the Hoenn region will increase in numbers.

Anyone who takes part in either event will get access to even more bonuses, special raids, and other features. Arguably the biggest part of GO Tour Hoenn will be the debuts of Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. There will also be a Masterwork Research available that will conclude with a shiny Jirachi encounter.

The Primal versions of Kyogre and Groudon will appear in Primal Raids, which are technically not five-star or Mega raids. As for the five-star raids, all four forms of Deoxys will be appearing in these raids during GO Tour: Hoenn. One-star raids will feature the three Hoenn starter Pokemon, Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip.

Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Four wild Pokemon that will appear in each habitat have also been announced. More will likely be announced at a later date. The Blistering Sands habitat will feature Torchic, Nincada, Cacnea, and Bagon. Surskit, Meditite, Chimecho, and Absol will be present during Eerie Mists. Pokemon of the Verdant Earth habitat include Treecko, Wurmple, Mawile, and Gulpin. Last but not least, Mudkip, Lileep, Feebas, and Clamperl will spawn during Ancient Shores.

The last bit of info revealed today covered the Pokemon that will be available to hatch from eggs during GO Tour: Hoenn. The list below breaks down all the information.

2km Eggs: Pichu, Igglybuff, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Azurill, Wynaut

5km Eggs: Surskit, Gulpin, Cacnea

7km Eggs: Trapinch, Feebas, Bagon, Beldum

10km Eggs: Torkoal, Tropius, Relicanth



That’s all the information that was released today, but more will be shared with the public as the event draws closer. One important note here is that there was no mention of Kecleon. For those who are unfamiliar, this Pokemon is the only one from the Hoenn region that isn’t in the game yet.

Don’t forget to check out the official site for Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn and of course right here for more information on this event in the future.

Featured Image Source: Niantic/The Pokemon Company

