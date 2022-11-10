Is Sonic Frontiers Good? Opinion

Sonic Frontiers is here, and it seems to be causing quite the commotion. Here’s our take on the latest adventure.

After what seems to be an eternity for fans, Sonic Frontiers is here, thrusting the blue speedster into his latest adventure. Sonic Frontiers sees our hero’s formula changed significantly with the introduction of an open-world structure, new fighting mechanics, and plenty of familiar faces. Despite the hype surrounding the shift in approach, the final product’s debut has been causing quite the commotion on if the game is good or not. Here’s our take on Sonic Frontiers and if it is an entry worth your time.

Is Sonic Frontiers Good? Answered

Our review of the game pointed out that Sonic Frontiers was a step in the right direction for the franchise, yet it stumbles in quite a few areas. Ultimately, as with any game that hits the market, the decision comes down to how you feel about a game based on what you’ve seen or heard.

Going back to our review of Sonic Frontiers, we felt that certain parts were very well done, such as the transition to the open-world design and how the platforming handles itself. It also goes to mention that Sonic Frontiers has a solid soundtrack to keep you entertained while you’re exploring and completing the various quests you embark on, and the game looks relatively good.

Conversely, there are plenty of issues that need to be highlighted in Sonic Frontiers. For one, while the story is well-done, its presentation is not as the English voice acting, and the somber tone goes way overboard compared to previous entries. It’s been evident since it was announced, but the game suffers from a technical perspective, with pop-in being a huge issue.

As with any game, it comes down to how you feel about a product. The unanimous take has been that Frontiers is a step in the right direction for the franchise moving forward, but the Sonic Team needs to show some more love and care to the various areas of this game for future entries. However, other members of the Sonic community have seemingly enjoyed this take with little complaint.

That’s all you need to know on Sonic Frontiers and if it’s worth your time. If you decide to give this a go, we have plenty of Sonic-related content to browse through such as how to light dash, all playable characters or how to achieve 60 FPS in-game.

Related Posts