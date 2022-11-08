How To Light Dash in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers has a massive collection of techniques, and Light Dash is among them. The skill has been sourced from the previous iterations of Sonic games, which allows you to dash into inaccessible areas instantly. Fortunately, the Light Dash skill is already unlocked in the Sonic Frontiers; hence players can use it right away. With that said, here’s a comprehensive guide to using Light Dash skill in Sonic Frontiers.

How To Perform Light Dash in Sonic Frontiers

Image source: Sonic Team

To use Light Dash in Sonic Frontiers, you must first find a line of rings. Then, press Z on the keyboard and L3 on the controllers to perform Light Dash. As a result, Sonic will dash forward through the rings and fly through the air. It’s worth noting that Sonic’s double jump will also be reset when you use this ability.

Luckily, players can remap the keybinds by navigating to the game controls settings. Additionally, Light Dish can also be combined with other skills like Down Dash and Sonic Boom to traverse the map quickly. However, this power is mainly used to gather all of the Rings at once, especially if they are floating in the air.

Image source: Sonic Team

As we’ve already mentioned earlier, Light Dash is an ability that is unlocked from the beginning of the game. However, the game doesn’t teach you how to use it. Therefore, you need to practice with it regularly as it’s one of the essential skills that every Sonic Frontier player should learn.

That’s all there is to know about performing the Light Dash skill in Sonic Frontiers. For more great Sonic Frontiers content, be sure to check out all of the related guides, including all Sonic Frontiers playable characters, can you get 60 FPS in Sonic Frontiers on Xbox Series S? Answered, and how to fast travel in Sonic Frontiers.

