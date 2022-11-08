Can You Get 60 FPS in Sonic Frontiers on Xbox Series S? Answered

Sonic Frontiers is the blue blur’s latest adventure, significantly changing the core Sonic formula, as our hero is thrust into an open-world environment. Sonic is speedier than ever, but does Sonic Frontiers match his speed with the best performance in the market? Here’s what you need to know about achieving 60 FPS in Sonic Frontiers on Xbox Series S.

Can You Get 60 FPS in Sonic Frontiers on Xbox Series S? Explained

Image Source: AOTF

The answer to your question is yes, Sonic Frontiers is capable of running at 60 FPS on Xbox Series S. However, you have to enable it yourself, which can be toggled by following the below steps:

Open up the Options menu

menu Scroll over to Graphics and head down to the bottom of the Graphics menu

and head down to the bottom of the menu Under Subtitle Display , you’ll see an option for Graphics Quality When in Graphics Quality, you’ll be presented with two options. The game is defaulted to the 4K mode.

, you’ll see an option for Toggle the 60 FPS option

Sonic Frontiers Specs for All Platforms

Image Source: Sonic Team

While this guide is focused on the Xbox Series S version of Sonic Frontiers, it is important to note that this option is only available for next-gen and PC players. The full specs for last-gen players is as follows (courtesy of Digital Trends):

PS5: Performance Mode: 1080p at up to 60 fps, Resolution Mode: Up to 4K dynamic resolution at 30 fps

PS4: Dynamic resolution up to 1080p at 30 fps

Xbox Series X/S: Performance Mode: 1080p at up to 60 fps and Resolution Mode: Up to 4K dynamic resolution at 30 fps

Xbox One: Dynamic resolution up to 1080p at 30 fps

Nintendo Switch: Dynamic resolution up to 720p at 30 fps (both handheld and docked)

Steam: Dynamic resolution up to 4K at 60 fps (depending on individual PC specs)

That’s all you need to know about Sonic Frontiers and how to achieve 60 FPS on Xbox Series S. We’ve got plenty of content to keep you up to speed on Sonic’s latest adventure. Check out our review of the game, all of the playable characters and a PSA on the digital deluxe edition of the game.

Related Posts