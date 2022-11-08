PSA: Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe DLC Won’t Be Valid if Installed After Tutorial

Image Source: Sega

While the cause isn’t clear, make sure you heed this advice about the Sonic Frontiers DLC.

If you’ve purchased the Digital Deluxe edition of Sonic Frontiers or pre-ordered it, there is something pretty big you should be aware of before starting the game. The official Sonic the Hedgehog twitter sent out a pretty important piece of information.

Make sure after you finish your Sonic Frontiers‘ download to install all of the Digital Deluxe and pre-order DLC immediately, even before launching the game. For some reason not explained, the DLC won’t be valid if you get through the tutorial without it.

You also need to make sure the game is updated to the most recent version before installing the DLC as well. This applies to starting a new game as well, not just your first playthrough.

You can see that announcement tweet below to read it straight from the Hedgehog’s mouth yourself.

Hey everyone! Quick notes ahead of Frontiers' launch:



• If you purchased the Digital Deluxe, please install the DLC before starting a new game

• DLC content will not be valid if installed after the tutorial area

• Ensure you have the most recent patch before installing DLC — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 7, 2022

Going purely off the Nintendo Store listing regarding the contents of this edition:

The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the Explorer’s Treasure Box, which contains useful items for your adventure: Amy’s Memory Tokens, a Portal Gear, Chaos Emerald Vault Keys, Additional Gloves & Shoes for Sonic.

This is the bonus piece of DLC that comes with your pre-order, also detailed by the Nintendo Store:

The Adventurer’s Treasure Box, which contains Skill Points, Red Seeds of Power, and Blue Seeds of Defense to give Sonic a boost on his new journey!

If more information comes out or a fix is made to the game, we will keep you informed. In the meantime, if you’re on the fence about the game, check out our Sonic Frontiers review.

