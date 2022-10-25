Sonic Frontiers Prologue Comic Reaches Speedy Conclusion

Earlier today on Twitter, the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account released the second and final part of the Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence comic in the leadup to the release of the new game featuring the blue blur. This brief comic tells the story of the events that lead up to the beginning of Sonic Frontiers.

You can find the final four pages of the Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence comic in the tweet down below. The story features Sonic, Tails, and Amy chasing down Dr. Eggman who is plotting yet another evil plan. The story eventually takes the heroes and Eggman to Kronos Island, the first of the Starfall Islands that will be featured in Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence Part 2



Dr. Eggman is up to his most diabolical plan yet! Will Sonic & friends make it to the Starfall Islands in time to stop him? pic.twitter.com/FhD0PJ6WqF — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 25, 2022

For those who missed the first half of the Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Convergence comic, you can find it right here. Together, both parts tell the full story of the events that happen immediately before the beginning of the Sonic Frontiers video game.

Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to launch on Nov. 8 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For those who haven’t been following the information on Sonic Frontier’s, the game’s official website breaks down the new release fairly well: