How to Find & Catch Zorua in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Zorua is an adorable Dark-Type Pokemon beloved to many trainers who were absolutely thrilled to discover it would be included in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. However, this tricky little fox Pokemon has proven itself quite difficult to capture, so we’ve listed all the information you need to know regarding how to find and catch Zorua in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Zorua in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Zorua is available in a couple of locations throughout Paldea, specifically West Province (Area Three) and Tagtree Thicket. However, catching Zorua is more complex than arriving in these locations and waiting for one to spawn. Zorua is a rare Pokemon with a low chance of appearing, but on top of this, it likes to disguise itself as other Pokemon and hide in plain sight, much like Ditto.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Because Zorua takes the form of other Pokemon, you’re going to need to pay even closer attention throughout your search. You will have to start encounters with the Pokemon you can see in these areas, and hope that one of them reveals itself as Zorua. Here’s a couple of tips you can use to try and make this process easier:

Pay attention to the mini-map in the bottom right of your screen. This map often indicates which Pokemon are around you, so if you see Zorua on the mini-map, you know there’s one somewhere nearby.

Use the inspect feature. By holding L, you can inspect Pokemon as they roam the overworld, such as in the image below. Pokemon you have caught will have a Pokeball icon next to their name. So, if you see a Pokemon you know you’ve caught before, but it doesn’t have the Pokeball next to its name like the others, this is likely a hidden Pokemon such as Zorua or Ditto.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once you’re lucky enough to stumble across a Zorua in hiding, it will reveal itself to you on the very first turn of battle. From here, just go through your capture process as per usual, and you should have success in adding the little guy to your team.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to find and catch Zorua in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out our other content for more helpful guides, information, and lists to help you on your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet journey. We have a wide range of topics that can assist you in the Paldea Region, such as how to change outfits, where to find and catch Pikachu, and how to catch and evolve Fidough.

