In recent years, Call of Duty has stepped up its attempt to become as accessible as possible for gamers everywhere. This year is no different, as Warzone 2.0 and multiplayer have received a unique ability to let gamers change their ping color scheme. In case you missed it, or couldn’t find it, here’s what you need to know about how to change ping color in Warzone 2.0.

Changing Ping Color in Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Changing your ping color scheme is easy, once you find it hidden buried in the menu system. Follow the below steps to quickly reach your destination:

Open up Settings

Select Interface

Choose Color Customization

From there, you’ll be treated to a rather robust group of options that allow you to customize how the pings work in-game. You can change each of the categories, or at the top of this menu, you can change the overall color filter depending on your preference. As you change the color scheme, the image next to the menu will adapt, giving you a better understanding of how your choices impact your gameplay.

That's all you need to know about how to change your ping color in Warzone 2.0.

