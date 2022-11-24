How Long is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney+ this week, with many wondering just how long this festive installment to the MCU will be. Well, for those who are wondering about this question, Twinfinite has the answer for you, as this is how long The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Runtime

The Holiday Special starring the Guardians of the Galaxy comes in at roughly 42 minutes, which includes the end credits. However, the credits are somewhere around three minutes long, so MCU fans can expect to get about 39 minutes of actual screen time for the fan-favorite Marvel team. This is roughly 10 minutes shorter than the last Marvel Disney+ special, Werewolf by Night, as the Halloween special came in at 52 minutes, around 48 minutes when not including the end credits.

The special is the latest project done by James Gunn and Marvel Studios, which is said to lead into the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and is set to release this Friday, Nov. 25, just in time to play for the whole Holiday season. The soundtrack has even been released ahead of the Disney+ special’s debut, with the songs listed here.

That is everything you need to know about how long The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is. Be sure to check out our review for the jolly MCU project, the link for which can be found right here. For more coverage on the festive special, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with some of said coverage included down below.

Related Posts