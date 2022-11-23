All of the Music in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Image Source: Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies have some unique characteristics: James Gunn’s sense of humor, tough on the outside but sweet on the inside heroes, and incredible soundtracks. The new special is no different, and its full soundtrack has already been released (and listened to). If you also want to discover it, here is all the music in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special:

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Soundtrack

The soundtrack for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a mix of beloved Christmas songs and hits by bands and musicians like The Smashing Pumpkins, Fountains of Wayne or Julian Casablancas, but the song that is creating much expectation and anticipation is the collaboration between actor Kevin Bacon and Old 97s. Here’s the full tracklist:

Dead By X-mas – Hanoi Rocks

– Hanoi Rocks Christmas Treat – Julian Casablancas

– Julian Casablancas Mrs. Claus – Little Jackie

– Little Jackie Just Like Christmas – Low

– Low Christmastime – The Smashing Pumpkins

– The Smashing Pumpkins Fairytale of New York – The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl

– The Pogues feat Kirsty MacColl Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses

– The Waitresses Is This Christmas – The Wombats

– The Wombats I Want An Alien For Christmas – Fountains of Wayne

– Fountains of Wayne I Don’t Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here) – Old 97’s

– Old 97’s Here It Is Christmastime – Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s

You can already listen to all these songs via Spotify, or buy the album while continuing enjoying all the Guardians of the Galaxy’s soundtracks.

