Christmas Comes Early With a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer

Image Source: Marvel Studios

In an age where big blockbuster franchises seemingly can never keep anything from leaking, the trailer for the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has completely leaked online. The special is set to see the core Guardians group as they continue to deal with the after-effects of Thanos and how he killed Gamora.

In an effort to cheer up the heartbroken Star-Lord, members Drax and Mantis decide to bring the group to Earth, where the two of them go on a mission to find Kevin Bacon himself. The trailer has now been fully released online through director James Gunn, with the official Twitter post available to be checked out down below.

Our Holiday gift to you – 11.25.22 – only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1M0Ky89sWA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022

It looks like the group’s members that were in Thor: Love and Thunder will be in the lineup for the special, mins the God of Thunder. This means that the Guardians of the Galaxy will consist of Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Nebula, and Kraglin.

It’s important to remember that there is a version of Gamora that is out there, one who never joined the Guardians. Perhaps that version will make an appearance at some point in this special, as she has been confirmed to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Director and creative James Gunn has confirmed that the special will at least somewhat lead into the events of the third Guardians movie, but we’ll obviously have to wait and see how exactly.

The special is set to release on Nov. 25, 2022, just in time to run for the entire Holiday Season. For more information on all things MCU, keep an eye on Twinfinite, with some of said information available for viewing down below.

