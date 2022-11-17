Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Call of Duty’s free-to-play component Warzone 2.0 recently launched and introduced a few new weapons to use for both the battle royale title and Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. Two of the weapons can be found by progressing through the battle pass, while a third weapon can be unlocked directly through a gameplay challenge. Here is how to get the M13B in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How Unlock the M13B in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2.0

The M13B is an assault rifle that features a higher fire rate and better handling when compared to the standard M4 rifle. The gun can be viewed within the Gunsmith when making a custom loadout, but cannot be equipped at first. It does contain a clue on how to unlock the weapon.

“Unlock by defeating the Chemist in the radiation zone of DMZ and extracting his dropped weapon,” the description reads.

The DMZ is a new mode introduced alongside Warzone 2.0, and can be described as Call of Duty’s take on Escape From Tarkov with both AI and real player enemies. The M13B can be unlocked by defeating a specific boss, the Chemist, within the DMZ mode.

Once loading into a DMZ match, pull up your map and locate a yellow circle with a radiation symbol in the middle of it. The Chemist will be found within that zone, and you should immediately travel to the zone before other players arrive to do the same.

The zone is filled with radiation that will continually damage players but can be negated with a gas mask that can be found by defeating enemies near the area. The Chemist’s exact location cannot be found on the map, but wears a bright yellow hazmat suit and is surrounded by armored enemies. Be prepared beforehand for a tough fight, and is better to tackle with teammates.

Defeating the Chemist will drop his M13B weapon, so pick it up and head to an exfiltration site to successfully extract. It is worth noting that only the one player holding the rifle will unlock it, and will take multiple runs for an entire team to also get the weapon. The base M13B will now be unlocked, while the special M13B dropped by the Chemist can be continued to use in DMZ until the player loses it.

That is how to get the M13B in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Activision has revealed the M13B could also be purchased within a bundle from the in-game store, but no bundle containing the weapon currently exists at launch. In the meantime, be sure to fine-tune your MW2 experience with the best settings and how to mute and unmute other players.

