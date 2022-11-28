How to Get All Eeveelutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Normal-type Pokemon, Eevee, has many different forms that can change its appearance and boost its performance. Players can obtain these special creatures, also known as “Eeveelutions,” by using items or locating them in the Paldea Region. With this guide, we’ll explain how to get all Eeveelutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Obtaining All Eeveelutions in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like many Pokemon games, there are eight Eeveelution types that you can get in Scarlet and Violet. You’ll have the option to either capture these creatures or evolve them with valuable items.

If you don’t have this Pokemon’s original form, you can check out our guide on where to find and catch Eevee.

After players acquire Eevee, they can use the following methods to get an Eeveelution:

Eeveelution Forms Evolution Method Habitat Espeon Increase Eevee’s Friendship rank and level it up during the daytime without a Fairy-type attack in its move set North Province (Area Three) and West Province (Area Three) Flareon Use Fire Stone on Eevee Glaseado Mountain, West Province (Area Three), North Province (Area One), and South Province (Area Six) Glaceon Use the Ice Stone on Eevee Glaseado Mountain Jolteon Use the Thunder Stone on Eevee Casseroya Lake and West Province (Area Three) Leafeon Use the Leaf Stone on Eevee Casseroya Lake and West Province (Area Three) Sylveon Increase Eevee’s Friendship rank and equip a Fairy-type attack in its move set. Then level up the Pokemon at any time Alfornado and Medali Umbreon Increase Eevee’s Friendship rank and level it up at night without a Fairy-type move. Glaseado Mountain, West Province (Area Three), North Province (Area Two), East Province (Area Two), and South Province (Area Six) Vaporeon Use Water Stone on Eevee Glaseado Mountain, Casseroya Lake, South Province (Area Six), Tagtree Thicket, North Province (Area One), and East Province (Area Two)

The Evolution Stones of Flareon, Leafon, Jolteon, and Vaporean can be purchased at Delibird Presents in the General Goods section:

Those who don’t see these products at the store must acquire more Gym Badges to unlock this feature. Or, you can pick up these items while exploring the Paldea region of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

As for Glaceon, players can collect Ice Stones in Glaseado Mountain, which can sometimes spawn near the Pokemon Center of this particular area.

The remaining Eeveelutions may take some time to evolve since you’ll need to reach a high level of Friendship with Eevee. To help with this aspect of the game, you can check out our how to increase Friendship guide. Nonetheless, players can still catch Espeon, Umbreon, and Sylveon in various locations of the Paldea region.

That does it for our guide about how to get all Eeveelutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can explore the relevant links below, including a list of all Fuecoco evolutions.

