Hoenn Starter Megas Coming to Pokemon GO Next Month

With teases of an upcoming Hoenn-themed season called the season of Mythical Wishes, Niantic confirmed that early next month there will be a special raid day focused on the debuts of Hoenn starter Mega Evolutions titled Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day. Along with the special raid day, there will be other bonuses surrounding these starter Pokemon as well as a paid event.

Starting at 2 PM local time on Dec. 3 until 5 PM local time, Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert will be appearing in Mega Raids with potential shiny versions. Like most raid days, players will be able to receive up to five free additional raid passes during the time of the event while spinning the photo discs of gyms.

On top of this, each one of these starters caught during Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day will know their Community Day-exclusive attacks. That means each Blaziken will know Blast Burn, every Sceptile will know Frenzy Plant, and every Swampert will know Hydro Cannon.

Finally, there will also be a paid portion of the event that runs on the same day (Dec. 3) but from 2 PM to 10 PM local time.

As far as it has been revealed so far, purchasing the ticket will just give you access to four bonuses that other players won’t get. These bonuses are six additional free raid passes obtained by spinning gym photo discs, an increased chance to get Rare Candy XL, 50% more XP from raids, and double stardust from raids.