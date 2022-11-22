GTA Online Heists Event Concludes With New Challenges & a $2 Trillion Cumulative Heist Take

GTA Online’s Heist Event is finally coming to its thrilling conclusion, as players will be able to steal their way to a bunch of amazing awards. Included in that is a yet-to-be-named special reward that is coming later this year, so you’ll surely want to keep the GTA$ 2 trillion cumulative take across all Heist Finales saved up for that secret unlock.

Alongside the money you’ll be able to earn from the Heists, we’ve listed all of the other bonuses that come with the finale for your convenience this week right down below.

Heist Challenge: earn GTA$2 trillion alongside the community in Heist Finales this week to earn a special reward coming later this year

Double GTA$ and RP on The Pacific Standard Job, and all Setup Missions in Classic Heists

1.5X GTA$ and RP on all Doomsday Heist Prep Missions

2.5X GTA$ and RP on Pursuit Races, Martin Madrazo Contact Missions and Hunting Pack (Remix)

New Vehicle: Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody now available

Free Wasted! And Rampage T-Shirts to celebrate Grand Theft Auto’s 25 th anniversary

to celebrate Grand Theft Auto’s 25 anniversary Bodyguards and Associates earn 2.5X GTA$ this week

Earn The Pacific Standard Sweater for completing The Pacific Standard Job

for completing The Pacific Standard Job Only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S HSW Premium Test Ride: The Pfister Astron Custom This week’s HSW Time Trial takes place between Textile City and Stab City

This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: A Metallic Ice White Bravado Buffalo STX, Maxwell Vagrant in Yellow wrapped in the Nature Reserve livery, Classic Black Vulcar Warrener HKR, Vapid Flash GT painted Metallic Red with a Classic Flags w/ Stripes livery, an a Canis Seminole Frontier in Metallic Dark Green

A Metallic Ice White Bravado Buffalo STX, Maxwell Vagrant in Yellow wrapped in the Nature Reserve livery, Classic Black Vulcar Warrener HKR, Vapid Flash GT painted Metallic Red with a Classic Flags w/ Stripes livery, an a Canis Seminole Frontier in Metallic Dark Green On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Enus Deity and Imponte Deluxo

The Enus Deity and Imponte Deluxo LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Earn a Vysser Neo by winning a Pursuit Series Race five days in a row

Earn a Vysser Neo by winning a Pursuit Series Race five days in a row LS Car Meet Test Rides: Benefactor SM722, Pegassi Torero XO, and Benefactor LM87

Benefactor SM722, Pegassi Torero XO, and Benefactor LM87 Lucky Wheel Top Prize: Progen T20

Progen T20 Property Discounts: 50% off Bunker Properties, Bunker Upgrades and Modifications, and 40% off Auto Shop Properties, Auto Shop Upgrades and Modifications

50% off Bunker Properties, Bunker Upgrades and Modifications, and 40% off Auto Shop Properties, Auto Shop Upgrades and Modifications Black Friday Discounts (Available November 25 – 28): 50% off Galaxy Super Yachts, Galaxy Super Yachts Upgrades & Modifications, Imponte Deluxo, Declasse Scramjet, Mammoth Avenger, Pegassi Toreeador Pegassi Oppresor, Pegassi Opressor MK II, Casino Penthouse Decorations, RO-86 Alkonost, and HVY Chernobog, 40% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Buckingham Luxor, Buckingham Luxor Deluxe, Buckingham Swift, Buckingham Swift Deluxe, Pegassi Torero XO, Benefactor SM722, and Benefactor LM87

50% off Galaxy Super Yachts, Galaxy Super Yachts Upgrades & Modifications, Imponte Deluxo, Declasse Scramjet, Mammoth Avenger, Pegassi Toreeador Pegassi Oppresor, Pegassi Opressor MK II, Casino Penthouse Decorations, RO-86 Alkonost, and HVY Chernobog, 40% off the Imponte Ruiner 2000, Buckingham Luxor, Buckingham Luxor Deluxe, Buckingham Swift, Buckingham Swift Deluxe, Pegassi Torero XO, Benefactor SM722, and Benefactor LM87 Ongoing Monthly GTA+ Benefits : The Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Penthouse Suite 1 atop Eclipse Tower, guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist, 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, 2X Rep on all LS Car Meet Races, and more

: The Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Penthouse Suite 1 atop Eclipse Tower, guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist, 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, 2X Rep on all LS Car Meet Races, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week. In addition, by playing anytime between November 3 and December 7, receive a one-time log in bonus of GTA$500K for being a Prime Gaming Member. Those who are also GTA+ Members will receive an additional GTA$500K on top of this bonus.

If you’re looking to heist some great GTA Online-related content, then be sure to check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton voice actor Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.

