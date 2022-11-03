GTA Online Adds Month Long Heist Bonuses, 2x Street Race Rewards, & More

The month of November in GTA Online is all about celebrating Heists, as Rockstar Games has unveiled that Setup Missions on all classic Heists doling out double the usual GTA$ and RP. Alongside this, there will also be 1.5X GTA$ and RP boost for all Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist and a lump sum bonus of GTA$2 million for anyone that completes a Heist Finale within the next three weeks.

You can see the full list of rewards and bonuses that are arriving this month right down below.

Double GTA$ and RP on all classic Heist Setup Missions all month long

1.5X GTA$ and RP on all Prep Missions for The Doomsday Heist all month long

GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales within the next 3 weeks

Double GTA$ and RP on The Fleeca Job (with an extra 50% for GTA+ Members)

(with an extra 50% for GTA+ Members) Extra 50% GTA$ and RP and free Cliffford Hoodie for completing The Doomsday Heist

for completing The Doomsday Heist 50% off setup costs for The Data Breaches, The Bogdan Problem, and The Doomsday Heist

Plus, 35% off Gas Masks used during The Doomsday Heist

used during The Doomsday Heist Free Cliffford Varsity Bomber Jacket for completing The Bogdan Problem

for completing The Bogdan Problem Free Black Rockstar Tee for playing GTA Online any time this week, with more free Tees coming soon to commemorate the 25 th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto throughout the month

for playing GTA Online any time this week, with throughout the month 2X GTA$ and RP on Street Races and Hunting Pack (Remix)

Only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Bravado Banshee This week’s HSW Time Trial takes players between East Vinewood and Vespucci Beach

This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: The Karin Sultan RS Classic painted Torino Red, a Bleached Brown Vapid Hustler with the Basic Pinstripe livery equipped, Übermacht Sentinel Classic in Bluish Silver with Racing Blue Pearlescent, Black and Pearlescent Race Yellow Albany Hermes with the Ghost Flames livery, and The Übermacht Cypher in Olive Green and wrapped in the Fleeca Circuit livery, which is only available for a limited time

The Karin Sultan RS Classic painted Torino Red, a Bleached Brown Vapid Hustler with the Basic Pinstripe livery equipped, Übermacht Sentinel Classic in Bluish Silver with Racing Blue Pearlescent, Black and Pearlescent Race Yellow Albany Hermes with the Ghost Flames livery, and The Übermacht Cypher in Olive Green and wrapped in the Fleeca Circuit livery, which is only available for a limited time On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Übermacht SC1 and Lampadati Viseris

The Übermacht SC1 and Lampadati Viseris LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Earn the Declasse Mamba byplacing Top 3 in Street Races 5 days running

Earn the byplacing Top 3 in Street Races 5 days running LS Car Meet Test Rides: Ocelot Pariah, Överflöd Autarch, and Grotti GT500

Ocelot Pariah, Överflöd Autarch, and Grotti GT500 Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Pfister Comet SR

The Pfister Comet SR Ongoing Monthly GTA+ Benefits: Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Penthouse Suite 1 atop Eclipse Tower, guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist, 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, 2X Rep on all LS Car Meet Races, and much more

Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Penthouse Suite 1 atop Eclipse Tower, guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist, 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, 2X Rep on all LS Car Meet Races, and much more Property Discounts: 40% off all Facilities and their Upgrades and Modifications

40% off all Facilities and their Upgrades and Modifications Vehicle Discounts: 35% off the Buckingham Akula, HVY Barrage, Ocelot Pariah, Volatol, Übermacht SC1, Lampadati Viseris, Vapid Hustler, and Übermacht Sentinel Classic, 30% off the Överflöd Autarch, Grotti GT500, Albany Hermes, and Canis Kamacho, 25% off the Bruce RCV and TM-02 Khanjali

35% off the Buckingham Akula, HVY Barrage, Ocelot Pariah, Volatol, Übermacht SC1, Lampadati Viseris, Vapid Hustler, and Übermacht Sentinel Classic, 30% off the Överflöd Autarch, Grotti GT500, Albany Hermes, and Canis Kamacho, 25% off the Bruce RCV and TM-02 Khanjali Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week. In addition, by playing anytime between November 3 and December 7, receive a one-time log in bonus of GTA$500K for being a Prime Gaming Member. Those who are also GTA+ Members will receive an additional GTA$500K on top of this bonus

If you’re still looking for more spooky GTA Online-related content, then be sure to check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton voice actor Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.

