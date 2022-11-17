GTA Online Adds 2x Rewards on Stun Races, Panther Statue for Cayo Perico Heist, & More

Just like the grinch stole Christmas, it’s the most wonderful time of the year in GTA Online, as Rockstar Games celebrates the holidays by giving out even more rewards for successfully stealing anything that isn’t nailed down during heist events this week.

More specifically, players will get two times bonuses on everything from Stunt Races to Heists and a chance to snag the elusive Panther Statue during the Cayo Perico Heist. Check out the specifics for yourself down below.

Increased chance of finding the Panther Statue during the Cayo Perico Heist Finale this week

Double GTA$ and RP on The Prison Break and Series A Funding Heists

Double GTA$ and RP on The Cayo Perico Series and Stunt Races

Free Knuckleduster Tee and Baseball Bat Tee for playing any time this week, in celebration of the Grand Theft Auto series’ 25 th anniversary

for playing any time this week, in celebration of the Grand Theft Auto series’ 25 anniversary Free Sinsimito Cuban Shirt for completing The Cayo Perico Heist Finale this week

for completing The Cayo Perico Heist Finale this week Free Strickler Hat for completing The Cayo Perico Heist Finale using the Velum Approach Vehicle

for completing The Cayo Perico Heist Finale using the Velum Approach Vehicle GTA$100K bonus for finding and collecting 30 Hidden Caches

for finding and collecting 30 Hidden Caches Double GTA$ and RP on all classic Heist Setup Missions all month long

on all classic Heist Setup Missions all month long 1.5X GTA$ and RP on all Prep Missions for The Doomsday Heist all month long

on all Prep Missions for The Doomsday Heist all month long A GTA$2,000,000 bonus for completing all Heist Finales before November 24

for completing all Heist Finales before November 24 On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Hao’s Premium Test Ride: The Coil Cyclone II This week’s HSW Time Trial takes place between Sandy Shores and La Puerta

This week in Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom: A Classic Black Grotti Brioso 300 wrapped in the White Pinstripe livery, Annis Savestra in Metallic Bronze, Maibatsu Manchez Scout in a combination of Matte Lime Green and Green paint wrapped in the 90’s Sandbox livery, Överflöd Entity XF in Torino Red, and a Declasse Vamos in Metallic Spinnaker Purple, Pearlescent Bright Purple, and Matte Black wrapped in the Sure It’s Safe livery – all 30% off this week

On display at the Luxury Autos Showroom: The Grotti Itali RSX and Överflöd Imorgon – both 30% off this week

The Grotti Itali RSX and Överflöd Imorgon – both 30% off this week LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Declasse Hotring Sabre, Vapid Peyote Gasser, and Vulcar Nebula Turbo

The Declasse Hotring Sabre, Vapid Peyote Gasser, and Vulcar Nebula Turbo LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 3 in Street Races for three days in a row to earn the Lampadati Tropos Rallye

Place Top 3 in Street Races for three days in a row to earn the Lampadati Tropos Rallye Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Gallivanter Baller ST

The Gallivanter Baller ST 50% off Setup costs for The Cayo Perico Heist

30% off the Military Rifle and Combat Shotgun

35% off the Kosatka submarine and all its Upgrades and Modifications

Vehicle Discounts: 15% off the Shitzu Longfin, 25% off the HVY Vetir, 30% off the Dinka Verus, Mammoth Squaddie, Vapid Winky, Sparrow, Western Company Annihilator Stealth, Declasse Hotring Sabre, Maibatsu Manchez Scout, Grotti Brioso 300, Annis Savestra, Överflöd Entity XF, Grotti Itali RSX, and Överflöd Imorgon, 35% off the Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy

15% off the Shitzu Longfin, 25% off the HVY Vetir, 30% off the Dinka Verus, Mammoth Squaddie, Vapid Winky, Sparrow, Western Company Annihilator Stealth, Declasse Hotring Sabre, Maibatsu Manchez Scout, Grotti Brioso 300, Annis Savestra, Överflöd Entity XF, Grotti Itali RSX, and Överflöd Imorgon, 35% off the Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy Ongoing Monthly GTA+ Benefits : The Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Penthouse Suite 1 atop Eclipse Tower, guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist, 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, 2X Rep on all LS Car Meet Races, and more

: The Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter, Penthouse Suite 1 atop Eclipse Tower, guaranteed Panther Statue target once per week on The Cayo Perico Heist, 50% extra GTA$ on The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Humane Labs, Series A Funding, and The Pacific Standard Job, free Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets, 2X Rep on all LS Car Meet Races, and more Prime Gaming Bonuses: GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$125K just for playing anytime this week. In addition, by playing anytime between November 3 and December 7, receive a one-time log in bonus of GTA$500K for being a Prime Gaming Member. Those who are also GTA+ Members will receive an additional GTA$500K on top of this bonus.

If you’re looking to heist some great GTA Online-related content, then be sure to check out our official interview with Franklin Clinton voice actor Shawn Fonteno. In this exclusive conversation, the actor talks about his work as Franklin, the character’s return to the game, and much more.

We’ve also got plenty of other features, news, and quizzes surrounding GTA Online and pretty much anything to do with GTA V in the articles down below.

