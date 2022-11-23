God of War Ragnarok Has Sold 5.1 Million Copies in First Week, Fastest-selling First-party Playstation Game

Image via Sony Santa Monica

Today Sony revealed that God of War Ragnarok was predictably very successful in its first week on the shelves.

As revealed by PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst on Twitter, the game has sold 5.1 million copies as of Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, which marks the end of its first week on the digital and physical shelves (the game was released on Nov. 9). This likely means that the current number is even higher.

As a result, it’s the fastest-selling first-party game in PlayStation history, and it also set a record for the God of War franchise.

Considering the quality of the game (which you can read all about in our review, with our own Chris Jecks calling Ragnarok “is “both the PS4’s final swansong, and the best of what the PS5 has to offer”), perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised to see it selling like hotcakes. Congratulations are in order to the good folks at Sony Santa Monica who have worked hard on it for the past few years.

God of War Ragnarok is currently available for PS5 and PS4.

If you’re not familiar with the game, it’s the sequel of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

It continues the soft reboot of the God of War franchise after Kratos left Greece to move to Scandinavia and possibly live a tranquil life. Unfortunately, Sony Santa Monica did not want to make a farming simulator, so his hopes to settle peacefully with his new family were dashed by inevitable conflict with the local gods.

It’ll be certainly interesting to see whether this success will accelerate a new game for the storied franchise. The future will tell.