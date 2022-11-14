God of War Ragnarok Confirms a Surprising Game Is Canon, & Kratos Is Embarrassed

God of War Ragnarok is filled to the brim with some amazing conversations, as you can take everyone’s favorite talking head all over the land, and he’ll have plenty of amazing insight to share. Due to just how many things Mimir, Kratos, Atreus, and the gang talk about in casual conversation, though, there are some that you might miss out on that result in some pretty great easter eggs.

In fact, you may have even heard a convo between Kratos and Mirmir that confirms a rather shocking game is canon within the God of War Universe. That’s right, PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale got a hilarious shoutout in God of War Ragnarok.

As you can see in the tweet above, while traveling on the Lake of Nine, Mimir brings up the fact that Kratos once fought in a tournament with beasts, scoundrels, princesses, the undead, automatons, and history’s greatest musician. When asked if it is true, the God of War simply states, “I would not speak of this.”

This hilarious conversation is a reference to PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, a 2012 crossover fighter for PlayStation consoles that featured well-known Sony characters, including Fat Princess, PaRappa the Rapper, Nathan Drake, and, of course, Kratos. Now, obviously, this conversation is more of an easter egg than actual confirmation that this game is “canon” in the universe of God of War, but it’s still a hilarious detail to have included in the game.

Featured Image Source: Youtube

Related Posts