Does Eraser Head Lose His Quirk in My Hero Academia? Answered (Spoilers)

The aftermath of the Paranormal Liberation War arc of My Hero Academia anime and manga is extensive to say the least. Major characters are taken off the board through death or other means, and the balance of power between heroes and villains is damaged almost irreparably. The former, in particular, affects some fan-favorite characters, which is probably why you’re wondering: Does Eraser Head lose his quirk in My Hero Academia, or is it retconned shortly afterward?

Fortunately for you, we’ve dug through every available chapter of the series and found an answer for you. Before reading further, though, you should be aware that there are some *Big Spoilers Ahead.*

Does Aizawa Lose His Quirk in My Hero Academia? Answered

So, we have good news and bad news: The good news is that Aizawa does not in fact lose his quirk following the events of the Paranormal Liberation War arc in My Hero Academia. The bad news is that he no longer has the ability to use his Quirk, even though he still has it.

While Aizawa does get shot with a Quirk Erasure Bullet by Shigaraki, he manages to avoid its effects by immediately amputating the leg that the bullet hit. As a result, his Quirk remains active and usable for the duration of the battle and beyond, albeit at the cost of his mobility for the rest of the series.

What keeps him from using his Quirk is the fact that he also ends up losing one of his eyes in the ensuing carnage and chaos. This is a devastating loss for him, as he needs to be able to make eye contact with his targets using both of his eyes in order for his quirk to take effect. As a result, he can’t use his Erasure quirk properly despite still technically having it, presumably forcing him to hang up his scarf and Eraser Head moniker until he can restore his missing eye.

Can Eraserhead Heal His Body?

Luckily, there is a way for Aizawa to regain his missing body parts; or at least, there is in theory.

Since the Shie Hassaikai arc, Eri and her Reversal Quirk have been ever-present as a Chekhov’s Gun of sorts. Through her powers, she can reverse the damage or alterations done to a person, no matter how severe or extensive. This is how she was able to restore Mirio’s Quirk during the Paranormal Liberation War arc, which had been lost during his fight with Overhaul several arcs prior.

As such, it’s safe to say that Aizawa could theoretically get his missing eye back via Eri’s Quirk. He would then be able to use his Erasure Quirk without issue and could once again return to action as a fully-functional Eraser Head.

If or when this would happen, though, is anyone’s guess. To that end, we’ll be keeping up with the manga and anime and will update this guide accordingly if any new information presents itself.

Hopefully this cleared up whether or not Eraserhead loses his Quirk in My Hero Academia. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below. We also have plenty of other explainer guides tied to the series, including ones on whether or not Twice dies, what the Quirk Singularity Doomsday Theory is, and who Garaki Kyudai is.

