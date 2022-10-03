Xbox Partners With Doritos and Rockstar to Give Away Halo Infinite and PUBG DLC

Microsoft announced it will be partnering with Doritos and Rockstar to give away free DLC, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, and more.

Microsoft announced today it will be partnering with Doritos and Rockstar to give away free downloadable content, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, and more prizes for both the U.S. and some international markets.

Starting today until Dec. 30, 2022, players can unlock in-game items from specifically marked Rockstar Energy Drink or Doritos products with some taking after the products themselves. Games included in the promotion are Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, PUBG: Battlegrounds, The Elder Scrolls Online and Madden NFL 23. Here is the full list of earnable in-game content from both Doritos and Rockstar:

Fallout 76 – Heat-Eater Power Armor Paint

Forza Horizon 5 – Tankito Doritos Outfit

Halo Infinite – Tasteful Sensation Razorback and 2XP Boost

Madden NFL 23 – Doritos Ultimate Team Pack (Doritos exclusive in U.S.)

PUBG: Battlegrounds– Dinoland Mascot

The Elder Scrolls Online – Karthwolf Charger Mount

The promotion is also handing out free one-month subscriptions for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, though will only work for new subscribers. Redeeming the in-game items requires players to enter the codes from the packages on the promotion’s website. Redeeming codes will also enter into contests where players can win a variety of prizes including Xbox Series S consoles, controllers, gaming PCs, gaming chairs, and other merchandise from the three brands.

