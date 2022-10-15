Legendary Visual Novel Witch on the Holy Night by Type-Moon Shows More Characters in New Trailer

Type-Moon released another trailer of the upcoming remaster of the legendary visual novel Which on the Holy Night.

Today Japanese developer Type-Moon released another trailer of the upcoming remaster of the legendary visual novel Mahoutsukai no Yoru, which is titled “Which on the Holy Night” in English.

The trailer provides a deeper look at part of the cast, including primary characters like Alice Kuonji and Aoko Aozaki, as well as a few secondary characters.

We get to take a look at the refreshed artwork of the game, which will be released in Japan on December 8 with a demo coming in November.

What’s perhaps most exciting is that Type-Moon is actually releasing the game with an English localization. For now it has a generic “winter” release window, but it’s certainly a great chance for the developer’s fans to savor one of its most well-known visual novels without a pesky language barrier in the way.

You can check out the trailer below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Mahoutsukai no Yoru, which translates as “The night of the witches” (“Witch on the Holy Night” is the official subtitle of the Japanese version) is a visual novel released in 2012 by Type-Moon, known for creating the ultra-popular Fate series.

It was written by Kinoko Nasu, originally as an unreleased novel reportedly inspired by the first episode of Neon Genesis Evangelion.