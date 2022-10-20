War of the Visions’ New Background Farming Feature Is a Massive Game-Changer

War of the Visions gets a bit of a bad rep in the mobile gacha games scene, and honestly, that’s fair. The game is known for being grindy as hell, whether it’s getting Shards to max out your units, or getting enough resources and recipes to craft a single piece of gear. It certainly doesn’t help that the game demands that you leave your phone, tablet, or emulator running for hours on end just so you can farm.

With the latest game update from this week, however, all that is about to change.

The background farming feature was teased and announced by Gumi a while back, but it’s finally live in the game. How it works is that you can select any quest, then tap the Background option in the top right corner to have your units grind out that quest however many times you want while you do other things.

It’s not a perfect feature, as each time you want to start the process, you’ll need to run through the quest once for the game to calculate how long each run will take. It’s a little annoying, especially if it’s for a quest that you’ve already cleared all missions for, but it’s still a step up nonetheless. While your units are farming in the background, you can still interact with other aspects of the game like managing your units, Vision Cards, and Espers, which is really nice.

Most importantly, you no longer have to leave your phone or tablet burning for hours while you farm, which is such a nice quality-of-life feature to have, especially with Trials of Reckoning live right now.

War of the Visions is now available on mobile devices.

