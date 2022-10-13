Uh-Oh, Star Trek Resurgence Time Warps To 2023

The upcoming Star Trek game, Star Trek: Resurgence, is getting delayed until 2023. Announced on the game’s official Twitter Account, the new game was being pushed back to give it “a final coat of polish” so that the development team could “create a truly memorable Star Trek experience” for fans.

“We are planning to release Star Trek Resurgence in April 2023 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox,” The official statement reads. “Our love and admiration for Star Trek is Instrumental to this decision.”

The tweet goes on to say that the team is proud of what they have accomplished with Resurgence and is grateful to get a chance to work in the Star Trek universe while also saying that they can’t wait to share what they’ve done with everyone.

Announced last Year at The Game Awards, Star Trek: Resurgence will be an interactive adventure game similar to what you’d find in a Telltale Games title, as the developers, Dramatic Labs, is comprised of 20+ employees who previously worked at Telltale.

Epic Games will publish the game under a license from Viacom CBS, which owns the rights to the Star Trek franchise, and is set to take place in the year 2380, right after the events of Star Trek: Insurrection.

Star Trek Resurgence will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. No word on a Steam Release.

