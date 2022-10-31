Twitter User Nibel Calls It Quits Citing Musk & Poor Site Leadership

Earlier today on Twitter and Patreon, popular video games news poster Nibel announced that they’re going to move out of the gaming space altogether. On top of that, they’re locking their @nibellion Twitter handle and closing up shop on their Patreon at the same time. A few different reasons for this sudden departure from the gaming community were mentioned in Nibel’s most recent Patreon post.

NME shared some details about what the Patreon post says:

“I don’t think that Twitter has yet experienced good leadership, and this trend will not change with Musk either. I do not trust the platform. I do not trust Musk and his seemingly infinite immaturity. I do not think Twitter will fall apart instantly but that it could die a slow death. Why waste more time?”

While Nibel mentioned some specific points for why they’re leaving Twitter, it’s unclear exactly why they’re also leaving Patreon.

Nibel also didn’t mention the issues with Twitter’s leadership or Musk in his goodbye Twitter post. However, it’s worth noting that the Nibel account will remain in place to assure that nobody else tries to use the @Nibellion handle in the original creator’s absence.

Down below you can find the image included in Nibel’s final Tweet:

For those who are unfamiliar with Nibel, their Twitter account is known for reposting video game news and occasionally breaking news stories.

Twitter Accounts Like Nibellion

If there’s now a Nibel-shaped hole in your life and you’re looking for some new Twitter users to follow, then check out the list of accounts down below:

