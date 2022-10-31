Sega Announces Financial Results With Sales Growth YoY & Profit Decline; Expects Full Year Growth for Both

Image via Sega

Today Sega released its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year that will end on March 31, 2023, related to the period between April and June 2022.

We learn that sales for the whole company were 150 billion yen, up year-on-year, while operating income was 9.5 billion yen, down year-on-year.

Looking at the Entertainment Contents Business, which includes games, sales were 116.6 billion yen, up year-on-year, while operating income was 13.8 billion yen, down year-on-year.

It’s worth mentioning that Sega still predicts growth in both sales and operating income for the full fiscal year.

We hear that the performance of full games (both new games and repeat sales) was slightly lower than expected, while free-to-play games performed strongly.

That being said, Sega plans to sell multiple mainstay new games during the rest of the fiscal year, explaining the forecast positive across the board.

Below you can check out all the relevant results including sales trends for both full games and free-to-play games.

If you’d like to compare with historical data, you can check out the results from the previous quarter, released in August.

Just recently, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi discussed the strategy for the future of the business in the company’s Integrated Report 2022.