Top 10 Scariest Video Game Characters That’ll Definitely Give You Nightmares

Image Source: Visceral Games

Video games are home to some of the scariest characters, many of which leave such a lasting impression you can’t stop thinking about it, even after you’ve shut down the game. A few hours past and, just before you lay your head down, the creature worms its way back into your brain. If that happened to you, then you’ve witnessed firsthand one of the scariest video game characters that’ll definitely give you nightmares. Here are 10 that you should look out for in dreamland.

10.) Regenerator/Ubermorph (Dead Space)

Screenshot via YouTube/TombRaider2011

Dead Space did a fantastic job teaching the player that, in order to survive, we must sever the limbs of any and all Necromorphs. Sure, body shots work, too, but that isn’t very efficient. So, you go through the entire game with that in mind. All that gets tossed out the window when Isaac comes face to face with the Regenerator in Dead Space and the Ubermorph in Dead Space 2.

As its name would suggest, this hulking pile of flesh can regrow limbs and simply won’t die. The worst part, other than a near-immunity to death, is how it’s constantly pursuing Isaac and even jumps out of vents like any old Necromorph will. So few video game characters cause such frantic energy in players, and we cannot wait to run away again in the Dead Space remake.

9.) The Xenomorph (Alien: Isolation)

Image via Creative Assembly

The Xenomorph’s abilities and near-indestructible nature already create a helpless feeling in us, but there’s something more: a deep sense of anxiety. It has to be the fact that, given how vast the universe is, some life on a distant planet must have the same life cycle and physiology. That brings us to Alien: Isolation, taking those concepts and crafting a lesson in Horror 101.

As its name suggests—yes, it does cause a sense of isolation (go figure), but also claustrophobia, and its overall atmosphere absolutely drips with tension as you attempt to keep yourself hidden. It’s the best course of action you have; using other methods are unreliable. To make matters worse, the tension and anxiety are cranked up to 13 hearing the Xenomorph in the vents nearby, as you quietly pray it doesn’t hear you.

8.) The Teacher (Little Nightmares 2)

Image via Tarsier Studios

The Teacher is an excellent example of body horror that isn’t overly designed to the point of being ridiculous. She’s just malformed enough to be strange, combined with the unsettling way she moves. At first she seems almost innocuous, until she show’s off her Brontosaurus-like neck. It stretches beyond what’s humanly possible, reaching areas you’re foolish enough to think are safe.

Furthermore, The Teacher violates the gameplay loop of exploration and confrontation featured in Little Nightmares 2. After believing you finally escaped her reach and can take a moment to breathe, The Teacher thrusts her head into the vent and violates our moment of peace.

7.) Lisa (P.T. Demo)

Image via Kojima Productions

The P.T. demo gave us a visage of a creature that was both eerie and creepy, yet incredibly tragic. Lisa isn’t some apparition that’s antagonistic for the sake of it, but a ghost that hasn’t been able to find peace in the afterlife. You would too if your husband killed you and your unborn child.

With a combination of P.T.’s hyper-realistic graphics and fantastic lighting, Lisa’s pursuit of us was unnerving and stressful, only made worse by the fact that you couldn’t kill her. It recreates dreams everyone seems to have, of being pursued by a creature that manages to always catch up to us.

6.) Pyramid Head (Silent Hill 2)

Image via Bloober Team/Konami

At first glance, Pyramid Head comes off as an intimidating figure—big knife, big pyramid-shaped helmet, and great physique. His design is menacing for sure, but Pyramid Head doesn’t have to rely on scare tactics to be a walking nightmare. All you have to know is that, despite his slow speed, he’s always pursuing you; every minute you sleep is another minute he uses to get closer.

Rather than be just a one-dimensional creature, Silent Hill 2 gives Pyramid Head a considerable amount of depth. Thanks to James Sunderland’s guilt and desire for punishment, Pyramid Head is given a physical form. Unlike other monsters, Pyramid Head attacks monsters just as much as he pursues James. The nightmare isn’t over though; Pyramid Head will make a return in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

5.) The Baker Family (Resident Evil Biohazard)

Image via Capcom

Maybe this is cheating a bit because it isn’t one singular character, but the Baker family from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard as a whole instills various methods of fear. If one doesn’t give you nightmares, another member of the family will, and it all starts with a disgusting family dinner.

This rural family clearly doesn’t understand the concept of making a first good impression. Lucas’s penchant for torture isn’t how you make friends; being chased around by Jack wielding a chainsaw isn’t a sport; and Marguerite’s connection with bugs is just unsanitary. Do you feel like part of the family yet?

4.) The ReDeads (Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time)

Screenshot via YouTube/DecksterX

Who thought ReDeads were a good idea for a kids’ game? Anyone who experienced Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as a child understands just how much anxiety ReDeads cause, even as an adult. It’s honestly not that different from experiencing that primal fear of the dark; that fear of something waiting in the shadows.

ReDeads are simple and effective, complete with a deep wail that signals their presence, which is followed up by a high-pitched screech when you’re captured in their gaze. Struggle all you like, but like a fly stuck in a spider’s web, they’re coming for you.

3.) The Revenant (Phasmophobia)

Image via Kinetic Games

Phasmophobia does a swell job of creating a tense and spooky atmosphere—flickering lights, blackouts, eerie settings, paranormal activity, and the roaming spirits that want to see you dead. It isn’t long before you’re the last surviving member of the group, though you likely won’t last long with the Revenant prowling the hallways. What makes the Revenant so terrifying is its speed and grotesque visage.

One minute you’re scanning a room, the next moment a black shadow is practically sprinting towards you. The panic the Revenant causes is disorienting, making it that much more difficult to think straight. Worst of all, after you’ve shut down Phasmophobia for the night, you can’t help but feel the Revenant is lurking in the shadows, with its gaze locked on you.

2.) Osric (Onimusha: Warlords)

Screenshot via YouTube/BuffMaister

Onimusha: Warlords isn’t your typical action game; it features splashes of horror-survival against the backdrop of Japan’s Sengoku period. Up until the first boss, you’re still taking in the sights, getting a feel for the game’s quirks, rules, cramped spaces, and fixed camera angles, and then it throws Osric at you.

Push aside the hammy and campy line delivery (the English dub, specifically) and just look at Osric on his own. He’s a large imposing demon, the biggest you see up until this point, combined with the aforementioned survival-horror elements. Like the ReDeads in Ocarina of Time, Osric just has a simple, effective, and scary design—especially the teeth. If you have dentophobia, Osric is hard to look at.

1.) Astel, Naturalborn of the Void (Elden Ring)

Screenshot via Elden Ring Wiki

Leave it to From Software to design a freakish monstrosity like Astel, Naturalborn of the Void in Elden Ring. The developers definitely crafted a boss that does its name justice. If you were dropped into the void, there’s no doubt that Astel would call that place home.

Part of the horror is the reveal of Astel. You run in thinking it’s just some large scorpion or ant, only for Astel to step into the light and reveal its best (we mean worst) aspect: a face only a mother would love, and that face is connected to a body of cosmic bubbles with long, gangly arms and large mandibles. Hopefully, you packed a big can of bug spray.

