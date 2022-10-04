Red Dead Online Gets Spooky With New Hallows’ Call to Arms Locations, Halloween Pass 2’s Return, & More

While it’s no undead nightmare, Rockstar Games is still providing its Red Dead Online players with plenty of delightful frights this October, as the monthly update has just been revealed. This time around, you’ll be able to experience brand new Hallows’ Call to Arms locations, each of which will have a spooky, Halloween-themed flair to it.

Alongside this, Halloween Pass 2 is set to return, allowing players to pick up where they left off last time as an added bonus. Check out the full summary of what is coming this month in terms of events and rewards below.

Halloween Pass 2 returns, available through October 31 st Players previously enrolled in The Halloween Pass 2 will pick up their progress where they last left off and maintain their VIP status

available through October 31 Free Hired Gun Kit upon completion of The Halloween Pass 2 (including those who completed all ranks last year)

upon completion of The Halloween Pass 2 (including those who completed all ranks last year) New All Hallows’ Call to Arms Locations : Heartland Oil Fields, Limpany, and the St. Denis Cemetery

: Heartland Oil Fields, Limpany, and the St. Denis Cemetery Triple RDO$ and XP on All Hallows’ Call to Arms

Three new Hardcore Telegram Missions coming October 18: False Hopes and Prophecy

False Hopes and Prophecy Double Gold, RDO$ and XP on Manhunt Bounty Hunter Free Roam Event, The Covington Emerald Blood Money Opportunity, and The Bluewater Contract

on Manhunt Bounty Hunter Free Roam Event, The Covington Emerald Blood Money Opportunity, and The Bluewater Contract Free 2 Potent Health Cures per week for playing each week this month

per week for playing each week this month 4X Gun Oil for playing any All Hallows’ Call to Arms any week this month

for playing any All Hallows’ Call to Arms any week this month Free 2 Potent Snake Oil, 3 Pieces of Big Game Meat, and 25 Capitale for playing Red Dead Online the week of Halloween (October 25-31)

for playing Red Dead Online the week of Halloween (October 25-31) The Red Mane and Tail options are free all month long

Free Community Outfit inspired by Redditor u/Rayburn-Rudolph comprised of the Cutter Hat, Patterned Bandana, Traditional Vest, Side Collar Shirt or Winford Shirtwaist, Avery Gloves, Lightfoot Pants, Gunslinger Gun Belt, Griffith Chaps, Lumber Boots, and Gerden Deluxe Spurs

inspired by Redditor u/Rayburn-Rudolph comprised of the Cutter Hat, Patterned Bandana, Traditional Vest, Side Collar Shirt or Winford Shirtwaist, Avery Gloves, Lightfoot Pants, Gunslinger Gun Belt, Griffith Chaps, Lumber Boots, and Gerden Deluxe Spurs 25% off all Halloween Masks at Madame Nazar’s Shop

Discounts: 30% off all Revolvers, 35% off Split Point and Explosive Slug Ammo Pamphlets, 40% off American Paint Horses, the “Howl” Emote, and all Throwing and Melee Weapons, 50% off Haircuts, Dentistry, Makeup, Shotgun Ammo, all Hunting Knife Customizations, Candy and Chocolate

30% off all Revolvers, 35% off Split Point and Explosive Slug Ammo Pamphlets, 40% off American Paint Horses, the “Howl” Emote, and all Throwing and Melee Weapons, 50% off Haircuts, Dentistry, Makeup, Shotgun Ammo, all Hunting Knife Customizations, Candy and Chocolate Prime Gaming: Red Dead Online players who connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming before November 2 will receive an Offer for 5 Gold Bars, the Torranca Coat, Calhoun Boots, and the Applause Emote

Players will also be able to earn 3x the rewards for Red Dead Online Halloween Featured Series all month long, and we’ve provided a specific breakdown of the schedule of events below.

October 4 – 10: Hardcore Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night)

Win a match in this week’s Featured Series to get a Treasure Map leading to a haul in the area North of Tumbleweed

leading to a haul in the area North of Tumbleweed Complete a Blood Money Contract to receive 60 rounds of Split Point Rifle Ammunition

Complete a Blood Money Opportunity to receive 30 Shotgun Explosive Slug Ammunition

October 11 – 17: Hardcore Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark)

Win a match in the Featured Series this week to receive a Bluewater Marsh Treasure Map

Complete Love and Honor to receive an Offer for 50% off a Camp Dog

to receive an Complete Kill Them, Each and Every One of Them to receive to get an Offer for 50% off an Advanced Camera

October 18 – 24: Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night)

Win a match in the Halloween Featured Series to receive a North Clingman Treasure Map

Sell a Sample to Harriet to get a select colorway of the Carver Pants

Craft a Coat in Gus’ Shop to receive a Chestnut & Plum Martinville Horse Saddle

October 25 – 31: Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark)

Win a match in the Halloween Featured Series to receive a West Hill Haven Treasure Map

Participate in the Halloween Featured Series with a Persistent Posse to get a Maple and Gold Martinville Horse Saddle

Players who participate in an All Hallows’ Call to Arms will receivea select colorway of the Carver Pants

If you’re still looking for more info on this upcoming Red Dead Online update, head on over to Rockstar’s official website. We’ve also got plenty of related Red Ded Redemption content located right down below as well.

