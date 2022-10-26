PlayStation Plus Essential Games for November 2022 Announced: Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter, & More

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies will be distributed to all PlayStation Plus subscribers in November.

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the monthly games that will be granted to PlayStation Plus subscribers in November 2022 at no additional cost.

Subscribers to the Essential tier of the service will get three games as usual, albeit you could say it’s technically four.

Specifically, we’re getting Nioh 2 and Nioh 2 Remastered for PS4 and PS5 respectively, the Lego Harry Potter Collection (including Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered, hence “technically” four games) for PS4, and Heavenly Bodies for both platforms.

All games will become available for subscribers on November 1.

If you’re unfamiliar with them, here’s a handy summary:

Nioh 2 / Nioh 2 Remastered | PS4, PS5

Master the lethal arts of the samurai as a mysterious half-human, half-supernatural Yokai warrior, in this challenging single player action RPG sequel. Take down a host of deadly new Yokai, seasoned samurai warriors and gargantuan boss monsters in Team Ninja’s stylized vision of Japan’s early Sengoku period. Unsheathe your deadly weapons and cut down all enemies in your path using a revamped combat system and the ability to transform into a full Yokai to unleash devastating paranormal powers. PlayStation Plus members can add both Nioh 2 on PS4 and Nioh 2 Remastered to their game library. Lego Harry Potter Collection | PS4

The Lego Harry Potter Collection brings together Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered! This compilation unites the creative prowess of Lego and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more. Enjoy two player fun either local or online. Heavenly Bodies | PS4, PS5

Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game, featuring a collection of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history. Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station, alone or with a friend via local co-op.

It’s worth reminding that you have a few days left to grab the games from October’s lineup before Sony makes them unavailable. Specifically, until October 31.