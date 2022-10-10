New Park Beyond Video Focuses on Impossified Rides, Rollercoaster Editor, & More

Image Source: Bandai Namco

Today Bandai Namco released a new developer diary video about its upcoming theme park-building game Park Beyond.

The video has the development team discuss a few interesting points, starting from the ability to “impossify” rides, basically adding elements that would be impossible in the real world to make the rides cooler.

We then move on to hear more about the soundscape of the game, from music to audio effects, and how they interact with the crowd and the rides.

Last, but certainly not least, we take a look at the rollercoaster editor, which lets you create your own coaster ride.

Of course, this can be “Impossified” as well, so you can expect to be able to design plenty of absolutely crazy rollercoasters.

You can check out the video below.

Park Beyond is coming for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023. It’s being developed by Germany-based developer Limbic Entertainment.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy the original reveal from last year.

A few weeks ago, we published a hand-on preview providing a lot more information that you may find interesting.