New Tomo-Chan Is a Girl! Trailer Shows Off its Zany Cast

A new trailer for Tomo-Chan Is a Girl! Provides a glimpse at each main character from the show.

The Tomo-Chan Is a Girl! anime has received a fresh new trailer, and it offers snippets of each character from the cast in action.

Streamed by Crunchyroll on Oct. 4 via their official YouTube channel, the trailer sees each character share a voice line that speaks to their personality. This is matched by some animation segments of the character’s key traits along with some brief clips of them on their own, which end with the characters freeze-framing while some key information about them rolls across the screen.

The protagonist Tomo-Chan is the first to be introduced, described as boyish and devoted. After that is Junichiro Kubota, a childhood friend who comes off as prickly and unsociable. Third is Misuzu Gundo, a calm and composed girl with a wicked tongue. Next up is Carol Olston, a ditzy English girl who seems intent on being friendly, and her fiancé Kousuke Misaki, a well-meaning pretty boy. Rounding things off is the class clown Tatsumi Tanabe, a mischievous yet friendly ally to all those involved.

The trailer then ends with Tomo-Chan exclaiming that she may come off as tough, but she’d still like the guy she likes to say that he likes her back. The trailer then concludes with the reaffirmation that the series is set to release in January of 2023.

It’s a fairly straight-forward introduction to the cast, but one that shows off what viewers can expect from their impending hijinks quite well. The trailer can be viewed in its entirety down below.

Tomo-Chan Is a Girl! is set to stream on Crunchyroll in January of 2023. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other anime-related content to check out, including a list of the best new anime to watch this month.

