Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is a Collection RPG Coming to Phones in 2023

Image via Warner Bros. Games

The next Mortal Kombat title was announced today by Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios, and is a mobile title coming to Android and iOS next year.

The next Mortal Kombat title was announced today by Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios, and is a mobile title coming to Android and iOS next year.

Called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, the game is a collection RPG where players will collect various Mortal Kombat characters from its vast roster and pit them in “massive real-time group battles,” according to the press release. The game will also feature a “mobile-exclusive cinematic story” in addition to the seemingly gacha mechanics.

“We are pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat to allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature,” said NetherRealm Studios chief creative officer Ed Boon. “With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy.”

Not much else was revealed about the new game, though players can sign up on the official website for updates. The 2023 game is the newest mobile title in the franchise since 2015’s Mortal Kombat Mobile, a 2D fighter that Warner Bros. Games says has reached more than 150 million installs across Android and iOS. Mortal Kombat is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and a main franchise sequel to 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11 is expected.

Related Posts