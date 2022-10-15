Minecraft Dungeons Reveals Season 3 & Halloween Content

Today, during the celebrations for Minecraft Live, Microsoft and Mojang provided news about Minecraft Dungeons.

We start with the seasonally spooky Halloween content, which will release in late October and includes the Hungriest Horror Armor set and the free Cloaked Armor Set, available in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Interestingly, the Minecraft Dungeons Heroes Skin Pack will be a crossover between Dungeons and Minecraft vanilla, so you’ll be able to use it in both games once acquired.

The next seasonal adventure is Season 3, titled “Fauna Faire” and releasing on Oct. 19, including a ton of goodies like flairs, pets, skins, emotes, and free content.

Another new feature is the Enchantsmith which will allow you to reroll your enchantments if you’d like.

There is also going to be a new multiplayer mode for the Tower. It will include new tower biomes, and more.

Image Souce: Mojang

Minecraft Dungeons is currently available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.