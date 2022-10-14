Marvel Snap Shows off New Super-Powered Gameplay Ahead of Global Launch Next Week

Development team Second Dinner has been hard at work over the last few months on its upcoming project, Marvel Snap. The newest take on the Marvel brand is a card game akin to games like Hearthstone, which, ironically, Ben Brode previously worked on before heading up this current project.

A new gameplay trailer has been released confirming the game’s Oct. 18 launch for iOS, Android, and PC while showing off a bevy of big names from the Marvel universe, such as Thor, Nick Fury, and a cute baby Doom card.

Marvel’s Snap was announced back in May of this year and has been in closed testing in select territories. During this period, Second Dinner introduced four different battle passes boasting their proper heroes: Wave, Daredevil, Nick Fury, and Thor. Second Dinner has treated this closed beta as a full release with various patches addressing matchmaking concerns, shaking up metas, and the removal of the controversial Nexus Events, which saw players get refunds.

Interesting to note that progress earned during the closed beta period will carry over, meaning all cards earned will be available come full launch. Fear not new players; matchmaking won’t be skewed, as Second Dinner has already addressed this concern.

Marvel Snap is set to launch on Oct. 18 for PC and mobile devices.