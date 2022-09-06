Marvel Snap’s Sword and Shield Season Features New Nick Fury Card, Along With Iron Man & Agent 13 Variants

As we wave goodbye to the Heroes for Hire season, we usher in a new season of Marvel Snap. This one is called Sword and Shield, and as you might’ve guessed from the season name, it features the face of S.H.I.E.L.D. himself, Nick Fury.

Just like with the past three seasons of Marvel Snap, Sword and Shield will last a month, and there’s a battle pass that players can purchase to unlock extra goodies like more Credits, Gold, Boosters, as well as exclusive cardbacks and variants for Iron Man and Agent 13. The free track does offer up some resources too, but the variants will be locked to the paid track unfortunately.

On to the card itself. Nick Fury is a 5-cost, 7-power card with an interesting ability: On Reveal: Add 3 random 6-cost cards to your hand.

At 5-7, he’s a fairly decent power push on turn five, which puts him on par with Vision, who has the unique ability of being able to move around the board once each turn. Nick Fury’s upside is that he’ll add three 6-cost cards to your hand, which can absolutely be a lifesaver if you’ve had some bad draws during this game, or if you don’t have a great play line for turn six.

There’s always the risk that the cards you get have absolutely no synergy with the rest of your deck, like a Destroyer in a Negative deck or something, but it’s at least a last resort.

Marvel Snap is now available in closed beta on mobile devices.

Related Posts